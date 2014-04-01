Philippe Coutinho has been given the number 14 shirt for Barcelona and is in line to make his debut after being included in Ernesto Valverde's squad for Thursday's Copa del Rey game against Espanyol at Camp Nou.Ahead of the confirmation that the Brazilian would be available for the Catalan derby against Espanyol, who he played for on loan in 2012, Barca confirmed that he would inherit Javier Mascherano's number 14 squad number.The Copa del Rey match will be the first time Coutinho will wear a Barcelona shirt.