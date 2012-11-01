Brazilian-born left back Emerson officially signed with Chelsea on Tuesday afternoon. After taking his physical exams and putting pen to paper, he stepped out in front of the media for this first time.



The Londoners paid Roma 20 million euros plus bonuses for the Italian international’s services. As we’ve pointed out before, Emerson could be the steal of the winter transfer window…if not all of 2018.



Though they’re getting an alternative to the inconsistent Marcos Alonso, Chelsea were unable to land Edin Dzeko as well. However, it appears they’re set to solve their striker search today.

