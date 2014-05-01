Soon-to-be Roma left-back Jonathan Silva is in Rome and is currently undergoing his medical evaluation before signing a deal with the Giallorossi.



Currently with Sporting Lisbon, Silva has only played a limited number of matches this season due to a leg injury, which he is still recovering from (he’s expected back sometime in February).



Silva will replace the departed Emerson Palmieri, who signed with Chelsea, and will serve as an alternate to Aleksandar Kolarov with the Giallorossi approaching a critical stretch of matches in their season.



Here he is, arriving at Villa Stuart for his medical exam.

