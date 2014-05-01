After seven years with Inter Milan, Japanese fullback Yuto Nagatomo is now a Galatasaray defender. The diminutive 31-year-old was revealed by the Turkish club on Wednesday, after completing his move from Italy.



“Since my arrival in Milan in 2011, my heart is full of gratitude,” he said in a statemet.



He arrives on loan, which will likely turn into a permanent deal at the end of the season.



For the first time since 2011, see what Nagatomo looks like while wearing a shirt other than an Inter one.

