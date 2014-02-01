Five Real Madrid superstars at the club will not want to see Cristiano Ronaldo win another Ballon D’or and prefer Lionel Messi, report Don Balon

These five players happen to be Isco, Lucas Vazquez, Nacho, Dani Ceballos and the currently injured star Gareth Bale. While there is usually a general consensus among all the Real Madrid players that Ronaldo is the best player in the world and he deserves the Ballon D’or, but things are very different this time around.

The five players feel that Lionel Messi is the best player in the world and they believe that Ronaldo isn't the player he used to be and Real Madrid miss that.



Eduardo Inda at El Chiringuito believes that four Real Madrid players feel that the team plays with two players less, pointing out to the fact that both Ronaldo and Karim Benzema make little contributions to what the side does on the pitch. There is unrest in the dressing room because of this and many want Marco Asensio to get more time on the pitch.



The unhappy players feel that Ronaldo is more into winning individual awards and winning tournaments and has become less about contributing for the team.

Kaustubh Pandey