The latest international break has come to a close, much to the delight of many club owners and managers the world over, and that means Serie A is back in action. The always-delicious Napoli-Juventus clash headlines the weekend’s fixtures, but there are plenty of other intriguing storylines to follow. Here are five reasons why Italy’s top flight should demand your attention this weekend:

1. Napoli look to slow down the champions





Will Juventus stroll to a sixth consecutive Scudetto? Roma and Napoli, currently separated by a mere two points, are the only clubs with any realistic shot at catching Juve, and the outcome of Matchday 30’s main event could significantly impact both the title race and the battle for second. Napoli will also be hoping to exact a bit of revenge following their 3-1 defeat to the league leaders in their initial tie in the Coppa Italia semifinals. The Bianconeri will be without Marko Pjaca, who suffered a season-ending ACL tear while competing for his native Croatia. The faithful who fill the Stadio San Paolo on Sunday will hope that an electric atmosphere can help in reducing the 10-point gap between the two sides.

2. Race for the golden boot





The race to be crowned Italy’s Capocannoniere has become increasingly heated in recent weeks. Andrea Belotti, who recently dispelled summer transfer rumours by committing himself to Torino for next season, has been in sizzling form and is sitting pretty with 22 goals in 26 matches. However, Edin Dzeko (21), Dries Mertens (20), Mauro Icardi (20), and Gonzalo Higuain (19) remain closely locked, and a return to league action will likely result in another twist in the competition.

3. Serie A’s most surprising team and their quest for Europe





Atalanta’s campaign has been nothing short of remarkable. Gian Piero Gasperini’s men are currently tied with Inter on points and are separated from a spot in the Europa League by just goal difference. Their last performance, a sound 3-0 victory over bottom-dwellers Pescara, will have hopefully provided a bit of confidence following the absolute drubbing (7-1) suffered at the hands of the Nerazzurri from Milan. Depending on how Inter and Lazio fare this weekend, a win against 16th place Genoa could result in the Bergamo side either holding steady in 6th or moving as high as 4th.

4. Roma look to right the ship





The idea that a team’s participation in fewer competitions can serve as a considerable advantage will be tested in the coming weeks as Roma attempt to make one last push to catch Juventus. A 2-0 deficit to Eternal City rivals Lazio in the Coppa Italia, a 2-1 loss to Napoli in the league and a 5-4 aggregate defeat to Lyon has made March a month to forget for the Giallorossi. Saturday’s home tie against Empoli, who have lost six on the spin, is the perfect chance for Roma to create some momentum heading into the final stretch.

5. Can AC Milan return to glory?