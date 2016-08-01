The New Year brings new hope and Serie A returns this weekend with all the clubs making resolutions they hope to stick to. Here are five reasons why you should watch Italy’s top flight this weekend:



A hat-trick of hat-tricks?

One of the talking points of the season has been the form of Napoli winger Dries Mertens. The Belgian was often forgotten about in Naples after the arrival of Arkadiusz Milik from Ajax in the summer, but after injury, Mertens has exploded back on the scene with 15 goals. In fact, 7 of these came in just two games which included two hat-tricks against Cagliari and scoring four against Torino. He becomes the first player to do this since Juve’s Pietro Anastasi in 1974 and he has been awarded the 2016 Belgian Footballer of the Year. With the next game at Sampdoria, all eyes will be on him making it three consecutive hat-tricks, a feat no one has achieved.





One of the talking points of the season has been the form of Napoli winger Dries Mertens. The Belgian was often forgotten about in Naples after the arrival of Arkadiusz Milik from Ajax in the summer, but after injury, Mertens has exploded back on the scene with 15 goals. In fact, 7 of these came in just two games which included two hat-tricks against Cagliari and scoring four against Torino. He becomes the first player to do this since Juve’s Pietro Anastasi in 1974 and he has been awarded the 2016 Belgian Footballer of the Year. With the next game at Sampdoria, all eyes will be on him making it three consecutive hat-tricks, a feat no one has achieved.

Inter’s new start.

It seems I always mention Inter Milan in these previews, and it is with good reason. Although pantomime season has now finished, the Nerazzurri appear to have been in the spirit since the summer. The show began when the club split with Roberto Mancini and appointed Frank De Boer just as Serie A was about to kick off. This also included a crazy transfer market in which money was splashed on some of the best talent in the world, and none making any impact. De Boer was then sacked and replaced with Stefano Pioli. All of this happened whilst the board was having issues and Mauro Icardi took the role of pantomime villain with criticism of Inter’s ultras causing uproar in the stands. The latest man in charge has steadied the ship and Inter are amazingly only 5 points adrift of third place.









After a somewhat entertaining first half of the season for Inter, Pioli will certainly have his men focused on getting a Champions League place. They start the New Year with a trip to Udinese and this could see them get on track. Inter look a much better side and will be assuming they have left the festive fun and games for when it is appropriate.

The top two







Both Juventus and Roma are playing on Sunday with The Old Lady showing no signs of slowing down in the league; they could find themselves 7 points clear at the top if it goes their way this weekend. However, Roma look determined to take advantage of any slip-ups along the way. During the winter break Juventus tasted defeat to Milan in the Supercoppa in the Middle East. This could potentially see a downturn in form for Juve but history suggests this is unlikely. They are at home to Bologna whilst Roma face a tough task away in Genoa.

The bottom three







After a forgettable first half of the season for Pescara, Crotone and Palermo, despite it being only January, they can only pray that a miracle saves them from relegation. They are starting to be cut adrift at the bottom of the table and it could be even worse with all three facing tough games this weekend. However, Palermo have a huge six-pointer against Empoli; a team just four points above them in 17th. All three teams are showing no real signs of getting out of their respective decline but the game in Tuscany could have huge implications at the foot of Serie A.

The race for Europe