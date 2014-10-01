It's a Sunday night blockbuster in Serie A as Juventus host Inter in the Derby d'Italia. David Baleno now give Bianconeri five reasons to be optimistic about another home victory.



Juventus’new 4-2-3-1 formation allows them to dominate possession of the ball and play out of the back in a way they have not managed so easily this season until the switch. They are able to play with five attacking players on the field at the same time, thus giving more touches to players that are both are naturally gifted athletes and known for their skilled attacking play.

The Bianconeri attack is in form. Argentine duo Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala plus the wide play and ability to get forward through Juan Cuadrado and key figure Mario Mandzukic give Juventus so many options in attack. With Pjanic coming out of the midfield to pull the strings, this combination of players has an eye for goal.



The Bosnian international is also one of Serie A’s best dead ball specialists, as we witnessed when his shot from outside the box ended up being the winner against Milan in the recent Coppa Italia quarter final. Mandzukic is totally inspired after finally getting a consistent starting role. The Croatian has embraced his new position, and his fight and passion are visibly recognized by the Bianconeri tifosi with great affection.



The return of lynchpin Leonardo Bonucci to the starting line-up following his short absence through injury has seemed to have given the Juventus back line the solidity and confidence that has been wavering at times this season. He is one of the world’s most valuable defenders, especially known for his ability to play accurate long passes from his deep centre-back position.



After six seasons with the Bianconeri and even after turning down a massive opportunity to move to Manchester City and play for Pep Guardiola, Bonucci is still as hungry as ever to win every single match. His warrior like attitude is a driving force of both zest and calm among his teammates, and whether he partners Chiellini, Barzagli, or Rugani, the boy from Viterbo is no stranger to competing and winning.





Miralem Pjanic is excelling in his new role. Just when the Juve midfield was beginning to look stale, Allegri’s switch to a 4-2-3-1 has ignited Pjanic to raise his game. He has taken on the responsibility of being the rhythm in the centre of the field, and with help from Dybala and Khedira, is playing some of the best football of his career.







His partner, Sami Khedira, is less stylish but an equally important cog in the Juve midfield machine. Khedira never ignores the opportunity to join the attack, already scoring four goals this season. His seasonal best was in 08-09 with Stuttgart when he scored eight.

The J Stadium. Juventus have been extremely difficult to play at home and have not lost a match since August of 2015. They are not the only team with a record on the line though, with Inter coming off seven consecutive Serie A victories. The fans will without a doubt, be as passionate as ever, with the Derby d’Italia one of the most anticipated home ties of the entire season.

@davidbaleno