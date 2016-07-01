When Vincenzo Montella joined AC Milan last summer, few had expected the former Fiorentina boss to make immediate impact at San Siro. The rossoneri though, started off the campaign in impressive fashion, beating Juventus and rising to as high as second in the table, but after having failed to capitalise on a start that exceeded expectations, Milan faltered and fell to a disappointing eighth.

As things stand, Montella’s men sit in seventh, four points adrift of fourth-placed Lazio and still with an outside chance of sealing a return to the Champions League or, failing that, a return to the Europa League. With a little over a month of the current campaign remaining, it’s probably the best time to assess Montella and how he has gone about things at a club that was in frantic need of stability and certainty.

Here are five reasons why the rossoneri must hold on to Vincenzo Montella:

Pragmatism:

Playing ‘pleasing-on-the-eye’ football is something Montella was known for during his stint at Fiorentina. La Viola played attractive football that saw them dominate possession and have an average possession percentage of 56 percent during his time in charge which suggests just what a good coach Montella is.





This season, Montella has succeeded in sacrificing possession based football to lay more emphasis on playing football that is pragmatic and has more of the elements of defensive solidarity than his Fiorentina side. Milan has averaged 51 percent possession this season and have the sixth best defence in the league. With this being Montella’s first season in-charge, things will only improve.

Home form:

Milan teams of old had this knack for being unbeatable at home and San Siro seemed like a fortress to whoever travelled there. While this was a vital aspect of the rossoneri’s successes, a glint of that has returned this season.

Montella’s men have the fourth-best home record in the league, tied with Lazio and Inter. They have lost only three games at the San Siro this season and having had only an average home record over the past three or four seasons, this could be the time when things change.



Placing faith in youngsters:

Under the likes of Sinisa Mihajlovic, Filippo Inzaghi and Cristian Brocchi, Milan had an average age of around 26. A lack of youthful vigour, tenacity and hunger were one of the reasons for Milan’s consecutive finishes outside of the European spots.





This season, Montella has succeeded in using a side that oozes hunger, urgency and determination to win. Milan have the youngest squad in the league this season at 24, and they now have an element of urgency about them. It is with a young squad that Montella has managed to do as well as he has, which is commendable.There’s few things that fans love to see more than watching a host of their youngsters take to the pitch, week in and week out.

A fighting spirit:

Milan have conceded more than two goals on only two occasions this season and have failed to score in just four outings. A vital part of the ongoing campaign has been the fight they have shown in every game. One never sees them giving up in a game, even if they concede early and it’s due to the fight and the willingness and a never say die attitude that many of their games have ended as 2-1, 1-0 or 1-1.





Unlike the past four seasons, when a blow early in the game used to see heads go down, Montella has managed to instil a spirit into this side that forces them into playing well in every game. The 1-0 win over Bologna at Stadio Renato Dall’Ara, that saw Gabi Paletta and Juraj Kucka get sent off, epitomises the approach to game that this side has. Mario Pasalic won the game late in the second half as the visitors took all three points despite being reduced to nine men.

Flowing football:

Despite having placed an emphasis on defending soundly, Milan have also earned a knack for playing attractive football. The 4-3-3 formation allows Giacomo Bonaventura and Suso to unleash their directness from wide areas, handing Ignazio Abate and Mattia de Sciglio the licence to bomb forward.

Milan have had 11 different goalscorers this season and the direct playing style has brought the best out of the likes of Bonaventura, Suso, winter loan capture Gerard Deulofeu and even Chelsea loanee Mario Pasalic. Lucas Ocampos is proving to be a shrewd signing, with the Argentinean impressing the last few games from wide areas.

There may well be room for improvement, but that void will be filled earlier than expected, if Milan hold onto Montella.





