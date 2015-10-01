Five-star performance sets Inter up perfectly for Juventus showdown

Just about everyone who pays the slightest bit of attention to Italian football has spent the last few weeks in awe of Mauro Icardi’s exceptional goalscoring record, which he is apparently hell-bent on improving every single time he takes to the pitch. Predictably, many are now determined to call Inter a one-man team. How original. Surely every successful team is reliant on an individual digging them out of trouble when no one else can? Messi, Ronaldo, Lewandowksi et cetera.



That said, if the Nerazzurri’s 5-0 demolition job of Chievo told us anything, it is that there are several other reasons to be positive about their attacking potential. Ivan Perišić scored a hat-trick of course – that tells its own story – but the likes of Antonio Candreva and Marcelo Brozović also got themselves into some great positions throughout the 90 minutes.



Clearly, the former Lazio man hasn’t found his shooting boots yet. When he eventually does so, there is every reason to believe he can find the net on a consistent basis, given the way in which the team is playing with such verve at the moment. As if only to hammer home the point, Milan Škriniar also showed that this Inter side has goals in it all over the pitch with sublime header of his own.



As for the aforementioned Perišić, he was simply outstanding against the Veronese outfit and has arguably been just as important to Inter’s surge into first place as the captain himself. His contribution cannot be overstated; not least due to the consistency with which he combines effectively with MI9.



The Croat is one of the most technically-gifted players in Europe right now, though he quite possibly does not get the credit he deserves. Whether this is solely an under-appreciation of his talents, or Icardi overshadowing him with his exploits in front of goal, is up for debate.



On the contrary, one thing which definitely isn’t up for debate is that with their fearsome attack firing on all cylinders, Luciano Spalletti’s charges have every chance of securing a benchmark result against Juventus on Saturday night. The stakes are high, but times are changing in the black and blue half of Milan so this team is more than capable of standing up to the pressures of the task at hand.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)