Five things you need to know about potential Chelsea boss Sarri

SHOW GALLERY

There remains a great degree of uncertainty surrounding the position of Maurizio Sarri and whether he will remain in charge of Napoli next season. Indeed, several prestigious clubs across Europe have been linked with a move to secure his services once the current campaign comes to an end in May.



Arsenal are in the process of identifying their ideal replacement for Arsène Wenger, who is set to leave the Gunners after spending 22 years in charge, while Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is unlikely to stick around in West London for another year.



Sarri’s €8 million release clause is valid until May 31st and, if reports are to be believed, Ligue 1 side Monaco are also weighing up the possibility of luring him away from his native Campania.



Indeed, the 59-year-old is a quirky character and is well-known for the fact he smokes during training sessions, while he is often spotted holding cigarettes on the touchline during matches.



A member of his technical staff is always on hand to ensure he has a plentiful supply of coffee when putting his players through their paces. His journey through the divisions after working as a banker is a modern day Italian football fairytale, earning comparisons with the rise of legendary AC Milan tactician Arrigo Sacchi.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)