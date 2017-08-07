Real Madrid have confirmed that they will never sell Cristiano Ronaldo. Or, rather, current president Florentino Perez has.

“Sell Cristiano? Never,” the chairman said (

“ I wouldn’t sell Cristiano even if they payed for his weight in gold.

“Only great players obtain large crowds,” he continued.

The Portuguese sensation was linked to a potential departure, even a return to former club Manchester United this summer.

He was reported to have told his team-mates that he wanted out because of tax problems.

Ronaldo was recently in court because of the alleged dodging of

“I’ve never had problems in England, that’s why I’d love to go back there”, Ronaldo added in court.

“When I moved to Manchester United I was told that it was the best way to manage my image rights. Every footballer does it. I demanded to pay something more because I did not want to have any problem,” he continued.