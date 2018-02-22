Florentino Perez reveals why Totti snubbed Real Madrid move
10 April at 13:20Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has released a long and interesting interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport revealing that back in 2006 he wanted to take Francesco Totti to the club.
“He is one of the legends of football and of course I’d loved to sign him. Before 2006, when my presidency begun, I called him to offer him a chance to move to Real Madrid. He replied that he couldn’t leave Roma and that he couldn’t join Real Madrid.”
Florentino was also full of praise for Gigi Buffon and Cristiano Ronaldo. “Buffon is another legend, an example for everybody in terms of professionalism and respect for his opponents. Everybody would like to have a player like him.”
“Ronaldo is the heir of Di Stefano, he embodies the spirit of Real Madrid and is the best player in the history of the club. His passion, his sacrifices and his ambitions make him one of the symbols of Real Madrid.”
