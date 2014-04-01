Florentino: Real Madrid still interested in PSG duo: 'I can't predict the future'
08 September at 19:10
Florentino Perez has hinted that he would be interested in signing Neymar and Kylian M’Bappe.
Speaking in a long interview with Cadena SER, the Real Madrid boss let it be understood that he would be willing to recruit the two, who cost over €402 million.
« Je ne peux pas prédire l’avenir, mais je sais que nous possédons l’une des meilleures équipes au monde. Et avec les joueurs que nous avons, je ne pense pas à autre chose »,
“I can’t predict the future”
The Real Madrid celebrity had already revealed that he had tried to sign Lionel Messi this summer.
The Merengues were known to be interested in M’Bappe, whose arrival was seen as a threat to not-so-established players like Gareth Bale and Isco.
Scored 26 goals in all competititons last season, earning an €180 million move, though the sum has been divided between a €35 million loan and an €145m right-to-buy clause.
