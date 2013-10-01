Real Madrid won’t sell Gareth Bale, if the latest statements from the club’s president are anything to go by.

Perez says that he “doesn’t contemplate” selling the former Tottenham man, who has been linked to Manchester United.

"I don't contemplate selling Bale, he's important for us and is one of the best in the world," Perez said after his side beat Manchester United 2-1 in Skopje.

"We have great players and my idea after winning the Champions League was to do nothing and stay with the same team."

The Red Devils have been linked to the Welsh international for a long while, but Bale himself has shed doubt on the idea.

"[The speculation] doesn't bother me at all,” he said recently.

I really don't read it, obviously there's been a lot of it over the last few days that I get told about. It doesn't bother me, I've had it about 10, 11 years now, so it's nothing new.”