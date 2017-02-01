Gareth Bale may have earned a stay of execution at

In fact, according to Don Balon, the Welshman could remain even if the Chamartin side were to sign Neymar in the summer.

How so? According to the Spanish outlet, president Florentino Perez believes that Bale can still be useful on the right wing, while Neymar can play on the left. The real player under threat would be Karim Benzema, as Cristiano Ronaldo would be the first name to be deployed down the middle.

The Welshman was recently the subject of a rant from agent Jonathan Barnett,

"He adores the club and the city. So it’s true that it hurts him when they don’t support him.”

Bale has long had injury problems, barely making an appearance this season and even being booed by his own fans after a 3-0 home win over APOEL Nicosia.

who said that “Real Madrid’s socios should try to understand and support him. It’s very important for his progress. He wants to play for the rest of his life at Real.”