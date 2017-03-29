Florentio Perez to sue Pique over claims that Real Madrid ‘control’ Spanish football
29 March at 14:50According to various reports in Italy, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is considering taking legal action against Barcelona defender Pique. The Barcelona defender has recently released a controversial interview claiming that he will never join Real Madrid because he doesn’t like values the LaLiga giants transmit.
Talking to reporters after Spain’s win against France yesterday night, Pique said: “Nobody can put into doubt what we did against PSG. Why is nobody talking about Sergio Ramos’ offside goal in the Champions League final? I don’t like values Real Madrid transmit and the way their representatives control Spanish football. I would never play for them.”
No secret that the rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid is not only down to football. The two parties are hugely divided by economic, social and politic issues and Pique’s statements are only the last chapter of an endless book of controversies. This time, however, Real Madrid president could take legal action against the Spain and Barcelona star.
