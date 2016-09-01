Florenzi on Dybala: "He is a great champion"
21 December at 16:05The day after their elimination from the Coppa Italia, and just over 48 hours from the match between his Roma and Juventus, Alessandro Florenzi spoke to Sky Sport.
"The day after it burns so much. We are disappointed. If yesterday's a missed opportunity, our heads are now focused the next race, which is very important. It’s only worth three points, like Roma-Cagliari, but it will also tell us where we are and how good we are.”
He also hit out at his former teammate, Miralem Pjanic. “Pjanic says that we aren’t good in important matches? Finishing first place in the Champions League group proves him wrong.”
“We must give our best in the league, and not only against Juventus. We have a good team to make a good championship run.,
When asked about the player on Juventus he wishes he didn’t have to play against, he gave a simple answer. “Who would I take away from them, certainly Dybala, who is a great champion for me.”
