Follow live: Davide Astori’s funeral
08 March at 14:05UPDATE 14:00 - Watch as thousands of and in Santa Croce sing to Davide Astori one final time
UPDATE 12:15 - British tabloid The Sun sent a racially insensitive tweet during Astori’s funeral.
Davide Astori is being laid to rest today amidst a day of funeral services in Florence.
The former Fiorentina captain suddenly and shockingly passed away in his sleep prior to his team’s clash with Udinese. His body was found only minutes before the teams were to kick off, prompting the postponement of all matches across Italy.
The funeral service for the 31-year-old is being held at Santa Croce and thousands of spectators are expected to pay their respects.
Click the link below to see videos from the services.
Go to comments