Jose Fonte has handed in a transfer request. The 33-year-old Portuguese defender still has 18-months to run on his current deal but it’s now believed that interest from Jose Mourinho at Manchester United has prompted to player to seek a move away from St Mary’s.

The BBC has reported that Southampton club captainhas handed in a transfer request. The 33-year-old Portuguese defender still has 18-months to run on his current deal but it’s now believed that interest from Jose Mourinho at Manchester United has prompted to player to seek a move away from St Mary’s.

Saints director of football, Les Reed explained that Fonte had been given an opportunity to sign a new contract but has now asked to leave the club. Reed told BBC Radio Solent that; “He's had several opportunities to improve the contract situation. He's reserved his right not to do that and he's made it very clear he would like to explore the opportunities for a transfer. That’s where we are at the moment; Jose wants to leave the club. He's formally asked for a transfer."



Southampton were quick to state that no official offer has been received, but it’s thought that United will table a bid in the near future having been linked with the player since last summer.







Steve Mitchell @barafundler