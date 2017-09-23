Barcelona tried to negotiate with Philippe Coutinho…

The revelation comes from Football Leaks (via Der Spiegel), who have published evidence that confirms that the Reds never asked Barcelona for €200 million on deadline day.

The documentation proves that Liverpool wanted nothing to do with the idea of selling the 25-year-old Brazilian star, despite the fact that Coutinho himself told Jurgen Klopp that he wanted to move.

The Catalans had negotiated with Coutinho behind Liverpool’s backs, too, seeing as Michael Edwards, the Reds’ sporting director, had already Barcelona’s executive director, Oscar Grau on July 20th that Coutinho was untouchable.

Even after the Catalans made an increased offer worth a total of

130 million, Edwards responded by saying that "I politely request that you stop publicly and privately harassing Coutinho. No amount of money will change our minds."

Football Leaks also reveals that Barcelona and Coutinho had redacted a 20 page agreement on August 31st.