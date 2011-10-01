Football Social Media: New Emojis in view of el Clasico for Real and Barca players

T he new football-social frontier is the use of emoji, the famous 'gifs' that are widely used in most digital chat rooms. Emojis are used to communicate a message or to just show the image of an animal or a stylized object. French footballer Paul Pogba was one of the first footballer to appear on Twitter with a specific personal emoji, but now in view of the El Clasico scheduled in Madrid on Sunday, another six styled social emojis sprouted. For Real Madrid, Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos, now have their own emoji. And for Barcelona Suarez, Pique and Messi each have their own.