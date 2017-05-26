Football can be as serious as a profession as any, but it can also provide some moments of laughter and separation from the strains of everyday society. In an interesting story via SportBible.com, the always entertaining Harry Redknapp once again delights football fans with his public disappointment in missing out of a potential summer signing. The Birmingham City boss has lamented his inability to lure Benoit Assou-Ekotto due to the player’s desire to become a pornstar.

The Nigerian defender has played for Redknapp in the past for QPR in the Championship on loan from Spurs. But Assou-Ekotto is no stranger to catching headlines with non-football related issues. In an interview in 2010 he openly admitted that he strictly played football as a profession, and that it was not his passion. Should his passion lie elsewhere, perhaps the out of contract Metz defender will probe around his options until something pops up that he truly loves.

David Baleno