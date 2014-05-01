For the English bookies, Leicester's Vardy will join Newcastle

Jamie Vardy was inches away from Joining Arsenal last season but in the end he decided to stay with Leicester City after they had won an amazing league title in 2016. It now seems like if his future is in doubt as there are a lot of talks about a possible move to Newcastle and other teams too. According to English bookies, it seems like if Newcastle are in pole position to get the England international.



Vardy has scored 11 goals and added 4 assists this season for Leicester as he appeared in 36 games for the EPL side in all competition. Leicester have had a difficult season as Ranieri was sacked earlier on but they have slowly been able to climb back up the standings (they currently are 13th in the EPL) and they are still alive in the Uefa Champions league where they will face Simeone's Atletico Madrid.