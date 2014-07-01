PSG aren’t apparently as enthusiastic

According to Le 10 Sport, Poch is the first name on Antero Henrique’s - the Parisian’s sporting director - list, with Jose Mourinho in reserve.

Unai Emery doesn’t seem to be so popular, especially since the Parisians lost 6-1 to Barcelona in the Champions League Round of 16 last season.

Pochettino has done great things with Tottenham, earning a win against Real Madrid to give the Lilywhites the lead in Group H.

Emery’s future was called into question recently as PSG lost 3-1 to Bayern Munich on the road, playing poorly in the first half.

The Ligue 1 leaders - they’re dominating the French top divison comfortably - have invested a lot of money for the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe’ and Julian Draxler, and Qatari owners QSI want to see a European return on their investment.

Other names on the list are those of Paulo Fonseca (he who dressed up in a Zorro outfit after his Shakhtar side made the Round of 16) and even Leonardo Jardim of Monaco!