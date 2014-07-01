Forget Allegri: PSG want Spurs Coach Pochettino
08 December at 14:00PSG aren’t apparently as enthusiastic about Max Allegri as initially thought.
According to Le 10 Sport, Poch is the first name on Antero Henrique’s - the Parisian’s sporting director - list, with Jose Mourinho in reserve.
Unai Emery doesn’t seem to be so popular, especially since the Parisians lost 6-1 to Barcelona in the Champions League Round of 16 last season.
Pochettino has done great things with Tottenham, earning a win against Real Madrid to give the Lilywhites the lead in Group H.
Emery’s future was called into question recently as PSG lost 3-1 to Bayern Munich on the road, playing poorly in the first half.
The Ligue 1 leaders - they’re dominating the French top divison comfortably - have invested a lot of money for the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe’ and Julian Draxler, and Qatari owners QSI want to see a European return on their investment.
Other names on the list are those of Paulo Fonseca (he who dressed up in a Zorro outfit after his Shakhtar side made the Round of 16) and even Leonardo Jardim of Monaco!
Go to comments