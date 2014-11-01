When Massimo Moratti promised “a big summer coup” yesterday, fans immediately thought of Leo Messi, whose deal expires in 18 months.

Tuttosport (via TuttoNapoli) disagree, claiming that the name on everyone’s lips at the Pinetina… is that of James Rodriguez!

Bereft of playing time at Real Madrid, the Colombian’s deal expires in 2020, but the 25-year-old doesn’t want to miss the bus for the 2018 World Cup, and doesn’t want to be there as a bit-part player.

Rodriguez caught everyone’s attention when he slammed in five goals at the 2014 World Cup to help Colombia reach the quarter-finals.

At Inter, he’s seen as the Ideal player for the 4-2-3-1, playing in a free role behind the lone striker, likely Mauro Icardi.

This would mean that Joao Mario could drop deeper, and Inter could off Ever Banega for a profit.

Because of the length of James’ deal, he’d likely come on loan, Inter being obliged to pay after a certain amount of time.

Costing Real

€80m when he joined, Rodriguez has failed to replicate the scintillating form we saw in his first season at the Bernabeu, where he scored 13 goals in 29 Liga matches.