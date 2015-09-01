PSG are interested in signing Lucas Perez of Arsenal, according to the latest reports.

Perez, for his part, is very much liked by Emery, who wanted him last summer.

Perez has only made 11 appearances in EPL action this season, despite costing Arsenal a hefty

20 million to pick him up from Deportivo La Coruna.

The 28-year-old had banged in 17 goals in the 2015-2016 season for the Liga side, but has only managed one in league play this season.

PSG would like because they have no real reserve for Edinson Cavani, who has had no break in a long season, where he’s managed a spectacular 42 goals in 41 games.

So far, the only real alternative is Hatem Ben Arfa, himself more of a false nine.

that PSG are sniffing around Arsenal for someone beyond Alexis Sanchez, with recent news from France indicating that Unai Emery hasn’t even bothered to contact the Chilean.