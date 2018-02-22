Former AC Milan and Barcelona star tells Neymar to join Real Madrid
23 April at 16:15During an interview with Brazilian media outlet Globo Esporte, Rivaldo discussed Neymar’s future amid rumours linking him with a move away from Paris Saint-Germain during this summer’s transfer window. Here is what the former Barcelona and AC Milan forward had to say:
“I have already said that Neymar can be the best player in the world, but I think that if he stays at PSG he won’t achieve that. He has to leave PSG. Ruling out Barcelona because of what happened there, and according to the information that I’ve heard from close people, I think he has a chance of going to Real Madrid, given all I have heard recently. And I think that he could indeed become the best in the world there.”
Only time will tell whether the former Santos and Blaugrana star is plotting to leave Les Parisiens this summer, though it is unlikely that anything will happen before the FIFA World Cup in Russia.
(Globo Esporte)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
