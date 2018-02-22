Former AC Milan and Chelsea midfielder Ray Wilkins dies aged 61

Former Former Chelsea and AC Milan midfielder Ray Wilkins has died at the age of 61 on 4 April. age of 61 on 4 April.



The ex-England international suffered a cardiac arrest late in March and was rushed to St George's Hospital in south London on Friday night. Ray, had it mentioned, would be "touch and go my father will get through this".



"Goodbye Ray, you will be missed: tonight we're gonna fight like you taught us!" Hi Ray, "We will miss you": RIP, Ray Wilkins, "Milan tweeted.



Wilkins joined Milan from Manchester United in 1984. After spending three years with the Serie A outfit, he left the Italian club and made a switch to Paris Saint-Germain in 1987. In his 24 years playing career, he played for the likes Chelsea, United, Milan, PSG, Queens Park Rangers and Crystal Palace.



Chelsea also released a statement on Twitter. It read, "Ray Wilkins." Rest in peace, Ray, you will be dreadfully missed. "