Former AC Milan and Real Madrid manager Capello announces retirement
09 April at 11:30Former AC Milan and Real Madrid manager Fabio Capello has announced his retirement. The Italian has recently resigned as Jiangsu Suning manager and talking to Radio Anch’io lo sport today he revealed that his managerial experience in China has been the last one of his career.
“It was an interesting experience”, Capello said.
“It’s a different kind of football but the real challenge was to communicate with players. I always needed a translator because they don’t know many foreign languages. I am not going to become Italy boss. The experience at Jiangsu Suning is my last one as a manager. Now I want to work as a pundit. It’s something I like and you never lose with this job.”
“Mancini? Managers are very good when we have good players. He has plenty of experience and personality but the main problem is that Italy have no talent. Title race? I think Allegri is a excellent in reading the games and in the end players will make the difference that’s why I think Juve will win.”
Go to comments