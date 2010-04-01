Former AC Milan star warns Juve: ‘Monaco strikers better than Barcelona’ s MSN’

Former AC Milan and Monaco striker Marco Simone has released an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport to share his thoughts on the Champions League semi-finals focusing on Juventus’ clashes against Monaco.



“Monaco play an amazing football. They are fresh, young and have pace combined with physical strength. Jardim is a great coach too and Allegri will need his defenders to remain as much focused as they can even more than against Barcelona because the attacking force of Monaco is better than Barcelona’s MSN.”



“It could sound strange but Monaco strikers would make the most of some spaces left by Juventus defence against Barcelona, they can open up defences and run in between spaces with much more aggression than Barcelona’s strikers.”



“Barcelona attack through ball possession, Monaco attack with ball possession, counter-attacks and pace.”



Marco Simone has 28 goals in 74 appearances with the Monegasques during his playing career. He also scored 49 goals in 1968 appearances with AC Milan.

