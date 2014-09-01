Soon The Italian Media Will Know The Truth And Let This Lesson Teach Clubs Not To Play With Football Careers ! Too Be Continued ..........! — Muzzi Ozcan (@Muzziozcan) September 17, 2017

Both Inter and Liverpool had been linked with signing Turkey starlet Emre Mor last summer. The nerazzurri seemed to be leading the race to sign the Borussia Dortmund star who, however, was also chased by Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.Inter failed to seal the transfer of the 20-year-old because his former agent Muzzi Ozcan did reportedly demanded too high commissions.Mor has recently changed his agent picking up the same representative of Hakan Calhanoglu instead of Mr. Ozcan.The latter shared a bitter message on social media revealing that he will soon tell the truth about Emre Mor’s collapsed move to Inter.“Soon The Italian Media Will Know The Truth And Let This Lesson Teach Clubs Not To Play With Football Careers ! Too Be Continued ..........!”, the Turkey players’ agent wrote on Twitter.Looks like the truth is about to be revealed, why did Inter fail to sign Emre Mor?