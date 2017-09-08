Former Arsenal and Inter target set to leave Barcelona on two-season loan
08 September at 10:47Former Arsenal and Inter target Arda Turan is set to leave Barcelona in the coming hours. According to Mundo Deportivo, the Turkey International will move to Galatasaray by midnight which is when the Turkish transfer window closes.
Arda had been linked with joining Arsenal and Inter during the summer transfer window but both clubs failed to make any official bid for the former Atletico Madrid star who is now going to make return to his native country.
Turkish sources claim the 30-year-old’s move to Galatasaray is a done deal already, whilst sources close to Barcelona state the two clubs are still negotiating.
The Turkish transfer window closes at midnight and there have been already several interesting moves made by Turkish clubs.
AC Milan have agreed to sell Sosa to Trabzonspor whilst Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen will join Fenarbache on loan.
Go to comments