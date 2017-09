Former Arsenal and Inter target Arda Turan is set to leave Barcelona in the coming hours. According to Mundo Deportivo, the Turkey International will move to Galatasaray by midnight which is when the Turkish transfer window closes.Arda had been linked withduring the summer transfer window but both clubs failed to make any official bid for the former Atletico Madrid star who is now going to make return to his native country.Turkish sources claim the, whilst sources close to Barcelona state the two clubs are still negotiating.The Turkish transfer window closes at midnight and thereAC Milan have agreed to sell Sosa to Trabzonspor whilst Tottenham strikerwill join Fenarbache on loan.