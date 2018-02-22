Former Arsenal and Man City ace Sagna explains Benevento move
24 March at 21:00Former Arsenal and Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna has explained why he unexpectedly decided to join Serie A strugglers Benevento last January.
“I really like Italy. I am happy to be battling it out for a different achievement. I like this kind of life and I think Benevento can avoid relegation this season. Everybody at the club must think that we can achieve this target. When I think about the games we played against Fiorentina and Inter I really believe we can win every game if we have faith and we believe in our qualities.”
“The problem is always the mentality, we must be more aggressive and believe in ourselves that’s the only way we can survive this season.”
“We must think we are strong, we must think that there are no differences between us and other teams. We didn’t win many games that we could have won and I know it’s not easy but we must believe we can make it.”
