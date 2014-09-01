Former Arsenal & Barcelona star names Iniesta’s heir
17 September at 16:15Former Arsenal and Barcelona star Emmanuel Petit talked to Sport and named the player he thinks would be perfect to replace Iniesta at Barcelona.
The contract of the Spaniard expires in 2018 and he has recently confirmed that he still has no agreement with Barcelona over his contract extension.
Talking to Sport, Petit revealed who Barcelona should sign to replace their legendary star.
"He always takes the initiative, even before he moves,” Petit told Sport.
“He reminds me of Inietsa in many ways, although I know there will be people who will jump on me for saying that. He has a similar way of playing because, above all, they both play with a lot of simplicity. He still has to work on being more consistent and try to simplify his game a little more. He plays with too much confidence and his mistakes can affect him.”
Petit played 104 games with Arsenal, 69 with Chelsea and 33 with Barcelona during his playing career. He is a 1998 France World Cup winner.
