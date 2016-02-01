Sadio Mane. The French international is aware that Mane poses the biggest threat to his former club this afternoon but in an exclusive interview with

Ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League clash between Liverpool and Arsenal, former Gunners legend Thierry Henry has heaped praise on Liverpool frontman. The French international is aware that Mane poses the biggest threat to his former club this afternoon but in an exclusive interview with The Sun , Henry explained that;

The Liverpool winger is a proper footballer with an attitude to admire. And it’s refreshing to see a guy who understands the game so well. He is a direct player who knows his job is to kill the opposition. There are no step-overs or unnecessary extra touches.

He gets the ball and he runs at full speed. He is ­honest, plays with all his heart and always works hard to hurt the other team.

Two backheels Mane pulled off against Hoffenheim the other night took the entire defence with him and freed acres of space for a team-mate.

I’ve been a big fan of Mane’s since he was at Salzburg and he’s proving himself to be one of Jurgen Klopp’s best signings for Liverpool.

He was having a Player of the Year campaign last season until he suffered a serious knee injury and I’m surprised how quickly he has ­recovered from that.

If Philippe Coutinho stays at Liverpool, you would expect him to play on the left. So if Mane switches to the other wing, where does that leave Mo Salah”?

Mane delivers the same end product whichever side he plays on. But I get the feeling he is more comfortable on the left, where he can cut inside and shoot.

He has a good record against Arsenal — and how Arsene Wenger could have done with a player with his straight-forward approach at Stoke last week.”