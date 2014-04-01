Former Arsenal star taunts new Barca signing
19 August at 09:40Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Palour has taunted Barcelona’s new signing Paulinho, according to the Daily Express.
Brazil international Paulinho moved to the La Liga giants for a reported £36m, but was caught on film barely able to perform keepie-ups at his induction ceremony.
Now the former Gunner player Palour could not help himself in taunting a former Tottenham Hotspur player Paulinho, telling TalkSport: "He did four keepy-ups, that's 10 million euros a keepy-up.
"I can't work this one out. He's 29 years old and it's not a good move.
"They've just been beaten 5-1 [to Real Madrid in the Super Cup] and they're bringing Paulinho in who can only do four kick-ups."
Just 2,000 fans turned up to Paulinho's unveiling and it was yesterday claimed that no shirts with his name on the back had been sold.
Paulinho joined the Lilywhites for £17m from Corinthians in 2013 but failed to make an impact. He then made the switch to China for £15m.
Follow: @Jac_talbot
Go to comments