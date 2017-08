Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Palour has taunted Barcelona’s new signing Paulinho, according to the Daily Express. Brazil international Paulinho moved to the La Liga giants for a reported £36m, but was caught on film barely able to perform keepie-ups at his induction ceremony.Now the former Gunner player Palour could not help himself in taunting a former Tottenham Hotspur player Paulinho, telling TalkSport: "He did four keepy-ups, that's 10 million euros a keepy-up."I can't work this one out. He's 29 years old and it's not a good move."They've just been beaten 5-1 [to Real Madrid in the Super Cup] and they're bringing Paulinho in who can only do four kick-ups."Just 2,000 fans turned up to Paulinho's unveiling and it was yesterday claimed that no shirts with his name on the back had been sold.Paulinho joined the Lilywhites for £17m from Corinthians in 2013 but failed to make an impact. He then made the switch to China for £15m.Follow: @Jac_talbot