Former assistant claims Mourinho ‘would return’ to Inter

No secret that José Mourinho has some unforgettable memories in every Inter fan as the Special One managed to win the treble with the Serie A giants in 2010 helping the nerazzurri to win their first Champions League in 44 years.



Mourinho’s assistant coach at Inter was Beppe Baresi, the brother of AC Milan and Italy legend Franco who played a key role for Mourinho to settle in well in Italy and at Inter.



​Talking about Inter’s 1-2 defeat against Sampdoria on Italian TV yesterday night, Baresi said. “It was a very bad defeat at it will be hard for Inter to qualify for the Champions League now. Pioli has done a great job so far, but this defeat is really heavy. Mourinho back to Inter? Who knows, maybe one day he could [decide to return] if Inter become a competitive team again.”



Beppe Baresi spend his whole playing and managerial career at Inter playing 392 games with the nerazzurri as a footballer and working for the club’s youth sector during his time at the club as a manager.

