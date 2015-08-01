Marquinhos is not in Barcelona ​​because PSG prevented it. Last summer, the French club denied all the efforts of the Blaugrana to get the services of the Brazilian defender, an object of desire of the technical director for some time.PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi flatly denied that one of his favorite players could reinforce a direct rival in the Champions League. Barça, who had already purchased Umtiti, came to offer 50 million EUR, understanding that this was a sure bet and that Marquinhos would be the 'central defender for a decade' that they wanted so much.

This year the story will be different. Reports out of Spain via Sport.es claim that the Parisians will likely accept the 70 million EUR Manchester United bid and Marquinhos will become one of the defensive pillars of Mourinho's sports project at Old Trafford.If the PSG directors were angered when the Blaugrana bid arrived, through the agents of Marquinhos, with United they will sit down to negotiate. The PSG leaders have turned their noses to Barcelona and the climate between the two clubs is cold war.

PSG sold Digne for 16 million, who was also loaned to Roma, because he did not fit into Unai Emery's sports plans. In the Parc des Princes, they consider that Barca engineered, behind PSG, the signing of Marquinhos for several seasons in a row and this was their plan, because Barça is sponsored by a Qatari company.

Barcelona, ​​meanwhile, is also very unhappy with PSG. The club did not hesitate to call Paris to reprimand the meeting that Nasser Al-Khelaïfi had in June of 2016, in Ibiza, with Neymar and his father, where they offered him a giant raise.

The presence in Paris of a former Blaugrana, namely Patrick Kluivert, who is the sports director of PSG, and the fact that the directives of the two clubs were, by double entry, in the quarterfinals stage of the Champions League has not served to smooth rough edges.

PSG did not want to sit down to assess the offer from Barca. Another parallel issue was the role of Marquinhos himself, who at no time thought of facing the Paris leaders to force his departure. The central defender only took the initiative to personally negotiate with Unai Emery, Kluivert and club officials his release for the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, where he ended up winning the gold for the Brazilians alongside Neymar Jr. and Rafinha.

Marquinhos did not get want to go to Camp Nou although he considered that his stage in Paris was already exhausted. This season, his agents sat down with Kluivert. Not only did they refuse a first renewal offer (their current contract expires in June 2019), but they made it very clear that they would not accept any other proposal and that if the club decided to keep him, Marquinhos could go for free in 2019.

Now it appears as if Barca has forgotten Marquinhos. Neither the board nor the technical director are working to open new avenues of dialogue with PSG, because they know that the results will be fruitless. In addition, with the operation Philippe Coutinho open, they are obligated to reinforce the midfield and the supporting role for Umtiti. Barca can not dedicate 50 million EUR to a defender. The names being shuffled around would cost closer to 20 to 30 million.

To this must be added the fact that the great Englishmen, with their patrons blowing resources everywhere, have much more financial muscle. Chelsea, who ended up catching David Luiz for 30 million EUR, offered 60 million for Marquinhos in 2016.