Former Barcelona coach demands huge transfer budget from Arsenal
27 April at 16:30According to the latest reports from British tabloid The Sun, Luis Enrique is the frontrunner to replace Arsène Wenger as Arsenal manager at the end of the season.
The 68-year-old Frenchman confirmed his impending departure via the club’s official website last week, which has naturally led to a lot of speculation over who will be appointed as his successor.
Indeed, former Roma and Barcelona tactician Enrique is regarded as the favourite by many.
However, before accepting an offer from the Gunners hierarchy, he will seek guarantees about how much money they are willing to spend in order to make the team a competitive force in the Premier League next season.
If reports are to be believed, he has asked for a budget of around £200 million to rebuild the playing squad over the course of the summer transfer window.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
