Former Barcelona executive to join Arsenal
28 November at 13:15Arsenal are set to announce the signing of former Barcelona director Raul Sanllehí, who has left his position as football director at the Blaugrana after 15 years at the club.
According to Sport, Sanllehí is close to becoming the Gunners’ latest behind-the-scenes appointment after former Borussia Dortmund scout Sven Mislintat was appointed last week. This is all part of a wider plan to improve and modernise the structure of the club, which has often been accused of lacking vital expertise.
The North London club hope Sanllehí can repeat what he did at Barça, having played a crucial role in signing world class players such as Neymar and Luis Suárez.
British media suggest that these structural changes are being carried out as a consequence of chief negotiator Dick Law’s resignation in September, while it is clear Sanllehí’s first priority must be to renew the contracts of star men Mesut Özil and Alexis Sánchez.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
