Former Barcelona midfielder considers return to the club
16 March at 17:05Barcelona will buy at least one new central midfielder in the summer and Mundo Deportivo claims former Barcelona Thiago Alcantara is one of the names on the blaugrana shortlist. The Spain International left the Nou Camp in 2013 to join Bayern Munich and despite being happy at the Allianz Arena, the Spanish news outlet suggests that he would not refuse a return to his old club.
Alcantara’s girlfriend, in fact, is Catalan and the couple will soon have a child. Therefore, the talented midfielder would not reject the chance to return home, should Barcelona confirm the interest in the product of their academy placing a concrete bid in the summer.
Barcelona’s technical director is said to have monitored Thiago Alcantara’s performance against Arsenal at the Allianz Arena last week. The blaugrana representative travelled to Germany to scout also Hector Bellerin who is the leading candidate to fill the boots of Dani Alves becoming the new right-back of Barcelona in the 2017/18 campaign.
Go to comments