Barcelona will buy at least one new central midfielder in the summer and Mundo Deportivo claims former Barcelona Thiago Alcantara is one of the names on the blaugrana shortlist. The Spain International left the Nou Camp in 2013 to join Bayern Munich and despite, the Spanish news outlet suggests that he would not refuse a return to his old club.Alcantara’s girlfriend, in fact, is Catalan and the couple will soon have a child.should Barcelona confirm the interest in the product of their academy placing a concrete bid in the summer.Barcelona’s technical director is said to have monitored Thiago Alcantara’s performance against Arsenal at the Allianz Arena last week. The blaugrana representative travelled to Germany to scout alsowho isin the 2017/18 campaign.