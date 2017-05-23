Former Barcelona president arrested over money laundering
23 May at 16:50Former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell was arrested over money laundering this morning, El Mundo reports. Four more people, including Rosell’s wife Marta Pineda have also been arrested.
The five arrested are allegedly part of a plot to divert more than € 15 million in irregular commissions through tax havens, police and judicial, sources have confirmed El Mundo. The investigation began a year ago after the United States FBI issued a collaborative report with Spain after detecting suspicious bank moves around top soccer officials, including Rosell.
The operation is related to the years in which Rosell established business agreements with the Brazilian Confederation before arriving at the presidency of the Barça. Through his company -Ailanto Marketing- he exploited for years the sports rights of the Seleçao, through whose friendly matches Rosell would have charged commissions that the Audiencia considers irregular.
Rosell is still imputed by the signing of Neymar by Barça when he was president . The Prosecutor's Office requests five years of imprisonment for the former leader for alleged crimes of corruption in business and fraud. As for the Brazilian player himself, the Public Ministry demands for Rosell a fine of € 10 million. In the same case the parents of the player and the FC Barcelona are also imputed as entity for the supposed simulated contracts that were signed to achieve ahead of time and back of his home club - the Santos - the signing of the striker.
