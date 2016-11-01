According to reports out of Bild in Germany, former Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm has two offers on the table to return to the playing field after retiring last season. The 33 year old German legend left the field last season after claiming he could no longer give his best, but now he has a new chance to go back on his words and bring his boots back into the locker room.

Hamburg are the first club reported to have extended their invitation for the World Cup winner, with St. Pauli’s also interested in bringing in the player to help their club fight for promotion from the German second league. Club director Andreas Rettig has said “I would like to make a big transfer again,” and has reportedly submitted a one year contract to Lahm to consider.

As of yet, no statements have come out of the player’s circle. It is yet to be seen what the will of the player is, and whether or not he is ready psychologically for another championship...