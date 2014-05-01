The latest reports are clear: it won’t be Inter who will make a move for Luiz Gustavo, but Luiz Gustavo who is making a move to join the Nerazzurri.

Today’s Gazzetta dello Sport (via FCInter1908) claims that the former Bayern Munich man really wants to join the Nerazzurri, a clincher following months of his being pursued by the Serie A club.

Not only: Gustavo is putting pressure on his agent to find an accommodation with Inter. This comes in light of Wolfsburg’s difficulties in the Bundesliga (they’re 13th), though Volkswagen’s decline and decision to cut the wage bill may have something to do with it.

Considered too old to justify the 30 million pricetag this summer, Gustavo has always been the subject of loan offers from the Nerazzurri, who can’t splash out in winter because of Financial Fair Play considerations. Director of Sport Piero Ausilio is willing to offer the VW Arena team a loan-to-buy deal.

Inter need midfield tacklers to stabilize the squad, as well as some good passers capable of keeping the team balanced. Gustavo certainly works well with the former, having picked up a stunning 25 yellow cards in Bundesliga action since joining the Wolves in 2013.