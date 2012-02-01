Former Bayern Munich & Chelsea target to have €30m release clause included in new deal
01 September at 16:50Napoli star Faouzi Ghoulam is soon going to pen a contract extension with the partenopei. The Algeria star will see his contract expire in 2019 but his agent is close to reaching an agreement with the Serie A giants with the talented full-back who is going to agree a € 2.5 million-a-year deal valid through 2022.
Ghoulam had previously been linked with moves to Bayern Munich and Chelsea although neither clubs made any offer for the Algeria International during this past summer transfer campaign.
The player is now convinced that signing a contract extension with Napoli is the best option for his future and he is soon going to meet representatives of his club to put pen to paper on a new agreement.
According to Il Corriere del Mezzogiorno, Ghoulam’s new contract will include a € 30 million release clause that will only be valid for clubs outside Serie A.
