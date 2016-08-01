Former Bournemouth flopis set to join Torino on a six-month loan deal with option to buy. The Paraguayan winger has failed to impress at AS Roma despitedecided to give him a chance to shine last summer. The former Verona star has been struggling with game time at the Olimpico as he failed to score one single goal in 12 appearances with the giallorossi.The 23-year-old winger has joined former AS Roma flops Adem Ljaic and Iago Falque at Torino and the granata have an option to make the winger’s move permanent at the end of the season forIturbe’s market value has dramatically dropped since he joined AS Roma from Verona for € 24 million in summer 2014.and also his six-month loan spell at Bournemouth turned out to be a total fiasco one year ago as he only racked up four appearances with the Premier League giants scoring no goals nor registering any assist.The player is already in Turin and will undergo medical tomorrow morning.