Former Brazilian superstar Ronaldo has once again been talking about his time in Italy with Inter, and the case surrounding Juventus and Calciopoli.



Il Fenomeno as he is more commonly known, seemed to back up recent comments made by Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, who alluded to the Old Lady getting the rub of the green when it came to refereeing decisions.



Ronaldo explained that; “In those years at Inter we fought not only against other temas, but against an entire system that was corrupt.



“We discovered this a few years later when some people went to jail and Juventus to Serie C; justice was done.”



Somebody should tell Il Fenomeno however, that the Bianconeri actually only went down to Serie B in 2006/07, where they won the championship after just one season.



