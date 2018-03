Virgil van Dijk has told the BBC that he is still getting used to Liverpool’s playing style and has admitted he must “step up” his game having joined a club which is expected to compete for titles. Here is what the former Celtic and Southampton stopper had to say “I am getting used to how we play. The intensity of our game is a lot higher than what I was used to. Every day here is tough. We work very hard, run a lot and there is a big difference. I needed to step up my game, especially in the beginning.Leaving Southampton? People don’t know what really happened. I kept my head down and kept playing. I was out for eight months and was just happy to play again. I just switched on again after the transfer window in the summer. I didn’t think about anything until I got a phone call from the Southampton board.”(BBC Sport)Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)