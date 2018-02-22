Former Celtic defender admits need to “step up” at Liverpool
01 March at 17:00Virgil van Dijk has told the BBC that he is still getting used to Liverpool’s playing style and has admitted he must “step up” his game having joined a club which is expected to compete for titles. Here is what the former Celtic and Southampton stopper had to say:
“I am getting used to how we play. The intensity of our game is a lot higher than what I was used to. Every day here is tough. We work very hard, run a lot and there is a big difference. I needed to step up my game, especially in the beginning.
Leaving Southampton? People don’t know what really happened. I kept my head down and kept playing. I was out for eight months and was just happy to play again. I just switched on again after the transfer window in the summer. I didn’t think about anything until I got a phone call from the Southampton board.”
(BBC Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments