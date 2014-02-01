Former Chelsea and Real Madrid star discusses Bayern Munich future
17 February at 15:30During an interview with German portal sportbuzzer.de, Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben has discussed where his future might lie, should he opt to leave the Bavarian giants at the end of the season:
“I have an open and very clear dialogue with the club. I’m not worried, the club definitely has a plan and we will discuss my future at the end of the season. Will I go to China, the USA or UAE? It’s certainly something I’m discussing with my family and closest friends.”
With the Dutchman’s contract due to expire at the end of June, there is a chance he will be allowed to move on so that Bayern can give youngsters such as Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman a platform on which to showcase their ability.
Having been part of the club’s treble-winning season back in 2013, Robben will be forever revered by Der FCB fans for his contribution to one of the greatest campaigns in the history of Bayern.
(sportbuzzer.de)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
